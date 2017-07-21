Tim Tebow leans toward Malik Zaire in Florida Gators QB battle

The most high-profile former Florida quarterback is weighing in on who should hold the starting job for the Gators heading into the 2017 season.
UF coach Jim McElwain has yet to name a starting QB with fall camp just around the corner. He will be choosing from a field that includes Notre Dame transfer Malik Zaire, redshirt freshman Feleipe Franks and last year's starter, Luke Del Rio.
Tebow, who remains an analyst for SEC Network as he pursues a professional baseball career with the New York Mets, believes the edge should go to Zaire.
"I do think Feleipe Franks has a very bright future, but you have to lean a little bit towards Malik if he's able to compete well and show his stuff in fall camp," Tebow told the 247Sports College Football Podcast. "This is a player I've been around, I know him pretty well, he's pretty talented. But where he can change the game is with his athleticism with his legs. If you go back a couple of years ago to the way he played in the bowl game against LSU, and that was a really good LSU defense, you could see the potential that this kid has.
"Coach Mac is a very coach, especially at coaching quarterbacks, and he's going to do a little bit of what Dan Mullen does and play to his quarterback's strengths and I think that could give Malik a chance to have a special season."
Zaire did lead the Fighting Irish to a win over LSU in the Music City Bowl to close out the 2014 season, and things just haven't gone his way since then. He suffered a season-ending broken ankle in the second game of the following season, and the starting job went to DeShone Kizer last season.
The graduate transfer chose Florida to finish his career earlier this summer, and he now has one very prominent backer.