Tim Tebow leans toward Malik Zaire in Florida Gators QB battle

Published: Jul 21, 2017 at 09:03 AM
Headshot_Author_Dan-Parr_2020
Dan Parr

Original Content Editor, Draft Strategy

The most high-profile former Florida quarterback is weighing in on who should hold the starting job for the Gators heading into the 2017 season.

UF coach Jim McElwain has yet to name a starting QB with fall camp just around the corner. He will be choosing from a field that includes Notre Dame transfer Malik Zaire, redshirt freshman Feleipe Franks and last year's starter, Luke Del Rio.

Tebow, who remains an analyst for SEC Network as he pursues a professional baseball career with the New York Mets, believes the edge should go to Zaire.

"I do think Feleipe Franks has a very bright future, but you have to lean a little bit towards Malik if he's able to compete well and show his stuff in fall camp," Tebow told the 247Sports College Football Podcast. "This is a player I've been around, I know him pretty well, he's pretty talented. But where he can change the game is with his athleticism with his legs. If you go back a couple of years ago to the way he played in the bowl game against LSU, and that was a really good LSU defense, you could see the potential that this kid has.

"Coach Mac is a very coach, especially at coaching quarterbacks, and he's going to do a little bit of what Dan Mullen does and play to his quarterback's strengths and I think that could give Malik a chance to have a special season."

Zaire did lead the Fighting Irish to a win over LSU in the Music City Bowl to close out the 2014 season, and things just haven't gone his way since then. He suffered a season-ending broken ankle in the second game of the following season, and the starting job went to DeShone Kizer last season.

The graduate transfer chose Florida to finish his career earlier this summer, and he now has one very prominent backer.

Follow College Football 24/7 on Twitter @NFL_CFB.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

FSU's Wilson says team moving forward after dispute with coach

Florida State's Marvin Wilson, one of the top prospects for the 2021 NFL Draft, says the team is moving forward after a dispute with coach Mike Norvell regarding communication between Norvell and Seminoles players about the killing of George Floyd.
news

Florida State's Marvin Wilson vows boycott, alleges coach Norvell lied

Florida State's Marvin Wilson, one of the top prospects for the 2021 NFL Draft, is alleging head coach Mike Norvell lied regarding communication between Norvell and the team about the killing of George Floyd.
news

2020 NFL Draft: Pro day schedule

news

2020 NFL Scouting Combine: Invited prospects, by school

news

2020 NFL Scouting Combine: Invited prospects, by position

news

2020 NFL Scouting Combine: Full list of invited prospects

news

Heisman winner Joe Burrow solidifies status as top draft pick

Joe Burrow had an incredible season, running away with the Heisman Trophy on Saturday. It appears NFL general managers and executives also think very highly of the LSU quarterback.
news

2020 NFL Draft: Compensatory pick projections for every team

Lance Zierlein takes a stab at projecting the compensatory picks for the 2020 NFL Draft. The Patriots and Seahawks are the teams positioned to receive the most value when the picks are awarded next year.
news

2019 NFL Draft, Day 2 mock: Pats nab Will Grier in third round

The first round of the 2019 NFL Draft is in the rearview, so ... where do we go from here? Lance Zierlein projects every pick in Rounds 2 and 3, with three quarterbacks coming off the board.
news

2019 NFL Draft, Day 2 mock: Broncos snag QB in second round

The first round of the 2019 NFL Draft is in the rearview, so ... where do we go from here? Lance Zierlein projects every pick in Rounds 2 and 3, with three quarterbacks coming off the board.
news

Bucky Brooks 2019 NFL mock draft 4.0: Packers, Patriots nab QB

Bucky Brooks takes his fourth and final crack at predicting how the first round will play out in the 2019 NFL Draft, with two of the league's greatest quarterbacks suddenly getting understudies.
news

Lance Zierlein 2019 NFL mock draft 3.0: Raiders give offense jolt

Lance Zierlein unveils his final forecast for Round 1 of the 2019 NFL Draft. There's a trade in the top 10, and the Raiders add some major firepower to their offense after addressing the defense first.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW