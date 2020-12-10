Thursday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 14

Each day is a big one for Daniel Jones as he works toward returning to the playing field. He continues to progress on the practice field.
Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett told reporters that Jones (hamstring), who sat out last week's win over the Seahawks, "looked good" during a workout following the team's walk-through on Wednesday. Coach Joe Judge cautioned there are "a lot of things we still have to see" before making a determination on the young QB's status for Sunday versus the Cardinals.
That begins with Thursday's afternoon practice, where the plan is for Jones to split first-team reps with Colt McCoy. The Giants (5-7) have won four straight to catapult to first place in the NFC East.
Here's other news, injuries and transactions we're tracking on Thursday:
- New York Jets rookie wide receiver Denzel Mims will not play Sunday versus the Seahawks after returning home to Texas this week to deal with a family emergency, per coach Adam Gase.
- Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, who's battling should and quad injuries, was not present for the open portion of practice Thursday.
- Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said cornerback Denzel Ward (calf) and wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (hamstring) will remain out of practice Thursday. Stefanski said he "wouldn’t call it a long shot" that Ward plays versus the Ravens on Monday. "I'm hopeful. But I can't peg it with a percentage," he said. Stefanski said guard Wyatt Teller is still on track to come off the reserve/COVID-19 list this week and play Monday.
- The Tennessee Titans activated defensive back Chris Jackson from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
- Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh said he wasn't sure whether cornerback Jimmy Smith (groin) would practice Thursday but noted there's a chance he plays Monday versus the Browns.