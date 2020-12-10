Thursday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 14

Each day is a big one for Daniel Jones as he works toward returning to the playing field. He continues to progress on the practice field.

Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett told reporters that Jones (hamstring), who sat out last week's win over the Seahawks, "looked good" during a workout following the team's walk-through on Wednesday. Coach Joe Judge cautioned there are "a lot of things we still have to see" before making a determination on the young QB's status for Sunday versus the Cardinals.

That begins with Thursday's afternoon practice, where the plan is for Jones to split first-team reps with Colt McCoy. The Giants (5-7) have won four straight to catapult to first place in the NFC East.