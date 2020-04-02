Three NFL general managers who should be on hot seat in 2020

Because coaches regularly feel the pressure to win now, they're known to want to make moves with little or no regard for anything beyond the current season. O'Brien appeared to be guilty of that last August, when he traded valuable draft capital -- two first-round picks and a second-rounder -- for left tackle Laremy Tunsil and wide receiver Kenny Stills, two veterans who could strengthen the 2019 Texans. An experienced general manager might have pushed the pause button, realizing the value of having high draft picks on rookie contracts for at least four years. He would balance the present against the future. O'Brien appeared to go all in, which became more problematic after the Texans were bounced in the Divisional Round -- having blown a 24-0 lead over the Chiefs before amazingly losing the game by 20 points -- and now find themselves without a first-round pick until 2022.