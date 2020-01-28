Texans coach Bill O'Brien gains general manager title

Coach Bill O'Brien spent the 2019 season with the power in Houston. Now he has the title to go along with that control.

The Houston Texans announced Tuesday that O'Brien gained the GM title that was vacant since the team fired Brian Gaine in June. The Texans also announced Jack Easterby is now the executive vice president of football operations.

"Preparations are underway for the 2020 season and I thought it was important to update titles, roles and responsibilities for Bill O'Brien and Jack Easterby so they more accurately reflect the way we have been operating for the past eight months," Texans chairman and CEO Cal McNair said in a statement. "I was encouraged by the progress that our team made on the field this year which was due in part to our new structure, operating approach and the leaders within our football operations group. I am proud that we provided our fans with many thrilling victories at home, including a playoff win, and we delivered another double-digit win season. Our fans deserve that, but now it is time for the organization to get back to work toward our pursuit of a world championship for the city of Houston."

O'Brien took control of the organization and ran with it, making a bevy of trades. He shipped out several prime draft picks to acquire Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil and traded Jadeveon Clowney to Seattle, among other moves.

While O'Brien often talked of the collaborative front office effort last season, it was clear the coach ran the show. Now Houston gives him the title consummate with that power.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport noted that giving O'Brien the GM title further solidifies that Nick Caserio won't leave New England for Houston, a much-speculated union stemming back to last offseason.

Rapoport also added that Romeo Crennel will stay on staff in a key role on defense, per a source informed of the situation. The Texans are expected to elevate Antony Weaver from defensive line coach to take over for Crennel as defensive coordinator.