The window to sell Todd Gurley in fantasy is closing

While the Brandin Cooks/Aaron Rodgers side of this trade seems enticing at first glance, I think you're better off sticking with what you've got. We have already seen how inconsistent Cooks' season is going to be: He absolutely blew up in Week 1 and has since posted single-digits in each of his next two games. His inconsistency is why he was on my "Sell High" list post Week 1. He'll have his blow-ups but Eric Decker is going to be a mainstay in your lineup on a weekly basis. Rodgers had a nice bounce-back in Week 3 but it's not enough for me to believe that Green Bay's offense has fully returned to form. Stafford has been on a ridiculous run in terms of fantasy scoring dating back to last season, and there's no reason you should jump ship now especially when you look ahead to his fantasy playoff schedule compared to Rodgers'. Jeremy Hill might frustrate you at times, especially on weeks when he doesn't find the end zone, but lead backs are harder to come by these days and Hill looks poised for a great season -- he should finish as a high-end RB2 at worst. I say stick with your depth and don't let the big names fool you on this one!