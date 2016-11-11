The Newton, Benjamin stack rules Week 10 DFS

Cam Newton/Kelvin Benjamin, Carolina Panthers - As detailed in the Next Gen Stats matchups column the Chiefs have a major weakness at the right corner position, and Kelvin Benjamin takes 51 percent of his snaps at left wide receiver. Benjamin has just one game this season where he failed to record 70 yards and/or a touchdown. As for Newton, he's had a slower season but that blowup game is on its way. This week feels like the right spot for it. He's at home against a Chiefs defense that is solid, but plays a fair amount of man coverage that he could exploit on the ground with scrambles and designed runs. Given that neither Newton or Benjamin have been among their position's highest scorers of late, this should come as a value and low-owned stack. Expect Benjamin and Newton to push the top-10 and top-five of their respective positions' scoring this week.