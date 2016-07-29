The Chargers have a top-five NFL wide receiver corps

Benjamin ran 257 routes over his eight-game sample from 2015, and you'll be unsurprised that 44.3 percent of them were slant and go-routes. There's wisdom in asking players to just do what they do well over and over again. Benjamin's 65.1 percent success rate on go-routes is one of the top deep scores recorded in the methodology. It puts him fifth all time behind only established elite players like Antonio Brown (73.3), Odell Beckham (74.3) and Dez Bryant (67.2) and the NFL's best deep threat in DeSean Jackson (74.6). Anytime you see a score pushing the 60 percent range you're broaching into the territory of some of the NFL's vertical threats, but a data point like Benjamin's is special.