The case against Todd Gurley as a top-five fantasy pick

If we isolate top-five running backs since 2012, the difference once again widens. Among those backs, 55 percent of them played with a quarterback ranked inside the top-10 in AY/A, and just 30 percent with one who finished 18th or worse. Of those six backs, four of them came in the top-five finishers during the apocalyptic collapse of the running back position last season. The other two were Matt Forte (2014) and Adrian Peterson (2012). Forte received a massive boost from playing in Marc Trestman's offense and the 130 targets he handled, which was tied for the second-most for a running back since 1992. Peterson's 2012 was his super-human season where he rushed for 2,000 yards despite returning from a torn ACL.