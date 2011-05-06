The 'A' teams: These four worked draft better than peers

Martin Mayhew and Jim Schwartz are restoring the roar in Detroit by stockpiling talent in the draft. The addition of Nick Fairley gives the Lions a formidable tandem at defensive tackle that could rate as the best in the league in a few years. Although the team bypassed the opportunity to address their porous secondary with their picks, the team's ferocious defensive line will make it hard for quarterbacks to attack down the field. The selections of Titus Young and Mikel Leshoure add more explosive weaponry to an offense that has shown signs of promise under Matthew Stafford. Both are home-run hitters with the potential to make an immediate impact in the lineup.