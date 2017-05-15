Texas Tech WR Jonathan Giles announces transfer to LSU

Texas Tech WR Jonathan Giles announced Monday he will transfer to LSU, giving the Tigers one of the Big 12's most prolific receiving talents.
Giles revealed his choice via Twitter:
Giles chose the Tigers over Ohio State, Florida State, Louisville, Georgia, Wisconsin, Tennessee, Purdue, MSU and Oregon. It should come as no surprise that he had so many suitors; he amassed 1,158 yards last season with 13 touchdowns for the Red Raiders as the No. 1 receiver for QB Patrick Mahomes, who was selected No. 10 overall in the NFL draft last month by the Kansas City Chiefs.
Tigers coach Ed Orgeron can't benefit from the addition of Giles just yet, however. As an undergraduate, he is subject to the NCAA rule requiring him to sit out a season before playing for another FBS school. As such, Giles won't make his Tiger Stadium debut until 2018, when he'll be a fourth-year junior. That would make Giles (5-foot-11, 184 pounds) a prospect for the 2019 or 2020 NFL Draft.