Texas Tech TE Jace Amaro says no draft decision has been made

The Twitter feed of Texas Tech tight end Jace Amaro has become something of a magic eye picture for draftniks, offering plenty of "squint and maybe it looks like a sailboat" hints about his possible entry to the 2014 NFL Draft.
But Amaro was quite direct Sunday night in using the social media website to say he has not made a decision on whether he will bypass his senior season.
Amaro has firmly established himself as the top pass-catching tight end in college football this season with 98 receptions for 1,240 yards and seven touchdowns. Amaro enters the Holiday Bowl against Arizona State on Dec. 30 seventh in the FBS in receptions per game and 11th in receiving yards.
Though Amaro is relatively inexperienced as a traditional tight end with his hand on the ground, especially as an in-line blocker, his work in the slot matches up well with the new receiver-prioritizing role seen across the NFL, best demonstrated by Jimmy Graham and Rob Gronkowski.