Texas, Oklahoma formally apply for SEC membership in 2025

Published: Jul 27, 2021 at 11:19 AM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

Original Content Writer

When Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey began his introductory remarks at SEC Media Days on July 19, he opened by quoting Bob Dylan's "The Times They Are A'Changin'," as a means to delve into his remarks on the NCAA's quickly changing role as the governing body of college sports. As it turns out, he might've been foreshadowing much more.

The University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma, just a day after notifying the Big 12 that they do not intend to renew their grants of media rights beyond a current contract that runs through 2025, have now formally applied for SEC membership in 2025.

"While the SEC has not proactively sought new members, we will pursue significant change when there is a clear consensus among our members that such actions will further enrich the experiences of our student-athletes and lead to greater academic and athletic achievement across our campuses," Sankey said in a statement. "The presidents and chancellors or the SEC, in their capacity as the conference's chief executive officers, will consider these requests in the near future."

SEC expansion would require approval from three quarters of its membership -- at least 11 of 14 schools.

Oklahoma State president Kayse Shrum, on Monday, issued a statement on Twitter that was highly critical of the move.

"Earlier today OU delivered a document to the Big 12 Conference office which indicated they will not sign the grant of rights agreement in 2024-25. This action was strategic, deliberate and is the result of months of planning with the SEC," Shrum wrote. "We believe these conversations, which developed over a long period of time, are in clear breach of the bylaws of the Big 12 Conference and broke a bond of trust between our universities in existence for decades."

The SEC, already college football's top conference, would wield unheard-of strength, both in terms of television audience and competitiveness, if it were to add the Big 12's two flagship football programs.

Big 12 bylaws require 18 months notice for a school to withdraw from the league.

Although both schools claimed Monday in a joint statement that they intend to fulfill the current Big 12 media rights agreement through 2025, that agreement can be broken with hefty buyout fees that would net the Big 12 roughly $150 million. Four years would be a painfully long period for the schools to compete in the Big 12 with their exit formally agreed upon, which could serve as a strong motivation for buyouts.

The addition of Texas and OU would give the SEC 16 member schools, more than any other Power Five conference, and likely trigger conference realignment throughout college sports.

Related Content

news

Texas, Oklahoma won't renew Big 12 media rights, setting up potential move to SEC

The University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma jointly announced Monday that they've notified the Big 12 Conference of their intention not to renew grants of media rights to the league following the current contract, which expires in 2025.
news

Alabama, Ohio State tie for most players selected with 10; SEC has 65 picks

Alabama and Ohio State tied for the most players from one school selected in the 2021 NFL Draft with 10 each, while the SEC -- as usual -- led all conferences with 65 selections. 
news

Southern University interested in HOFer Marshall Faulk becoming head coach

Marshall Faulk and Southern University have mutual interest in the Hall of Fame running back becoming the Jaguars' next head coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday evening.  
news

Titans great Eddie George hired as Tennessee State head coach

One of Tennessee's greatest football players is turning to coaching one of the state's storied football programs. Eddie George is set to be hired as the head coach of Tennessee State.
news

North Dakota St. QB Trey Lance set for second pro day

North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance, predicted to go in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, will take part in a second pro day on April 19. 
news

OT Liam Eichenberg among three Notre Dame players to miss medical evaluations due to positive COVID-19 tests

Notre Dame tackle Liam Eichenberg, defensive end Ade Ogundeji and offensive lineman Aaron Banks tested positive for COVID-19 and remain away from the medical evaluation proceedings in Indianapolis, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.
news

Justin Fields set to throw at Ohio State's second pro day; 49ers expected to attend

Ohio State QB Justin Fields is getting another chance to impress NFL teams, and an important potential suitor will be in attendance this time around.
news

Top 2021 TE prospect Kyle Pitts: 'I feel like I'll be the best to ever do it'

Kyle Pitts is what one could call the next step in the rapid evolution of the modern tight end. Following his impressive pro day on Wednesday, Pitts made a bold declaration indicative of his confidence level.
news

Alabama RB Najee Harris to participate in position drills, run routes at pro day

Alabama RB Najee Harris will work out for scouts at the university's second pro day on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the plan.
news

Virginia Tech CB Caleb Farley will miss pro day due to back procedure

Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley will have a microdiscectomy on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per Farley's agent Drew Rosenhaus. Noted back specialist Robert Watkins will perform the procedure, and Farley will not participate in his pro day on Friday, per Rapoport.
news

Heisman winner DeVonta Smith reveals he weighs 170 pounds, won't participate in Alabama pro day

Alabama receiver DeVonta Smith answered one of the biggest scouting questions surrounding Alabama's pro day, scheduled for Tuesday, without even stepping on the field.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW