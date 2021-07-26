Texas, Oklahoma won't renew Big 12 media rights, setting up potential move to SEC

Published: Jul 26, 2021 at 11:05 AM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

Original Content Writer

The University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma jointly announced Monday that they've notified the Big 12 Conference of their intention not to renew grants of media rights to the league following the current contract, which expires in 2025. The move signals the schools' intention to leave the league, or at least explore the possibility of doing so, on the heels of reports last week that they have inquired about membership in the Southeastern Conference.

The powerhouse programs top the Big 12's football flagpole, and their departure would decimate a league that has yet to produce a College Football Playoff qualifier other than OU since the playoff began in 2014. At least three-fourths of the SEC membership -- 11 of 14 schools -- would have to vote in favor of expanding.

A move to the SEC would give college football's best league 16 teams, more than any other Power Five league, and create further imbalance between the SEC and other conferences both in terms of revenue and competition. The Longhorns and Sooners would add two more tradition-rich programs, replete with rabid fan bases and significant television audiences, to a league already loaded with schools that check those same boxes. Eleven of the last 15 national champions have come from the SEC, and Texas and OU added national titles in 2005 and 2000, respectively. The SEC regularly leads all conferences in NFL draft choices; the addition of Texas and OU would lengthen that gap as well, which serves as a recruiting advantage for SEC coaches. The move would also put rivals Texas and Texas A&M back on the field together; the two schools haven't played since Texas A&M left the Big 12 for the SEC in 2012.

Big 12 bylaws require 18 months notice for a school to withdraw from the league. Further complicating the move could be the cost of ending the current media rights agreement prematurely. Breaking that arrangement would require a buyout fee equal to two years of a departing school's share of Big 12 revenue distribution. The combined buyout fees for Texas and OU would be in the range of $150 million. For now, however, Texas and OU are taking the position that they will complete the current rights agreement.

"The universities intend to honor their existing grant of rights agreements," the statement read in part. "However, both universities will continue to monitor the rapidly evolving collegiate athletics landscape as they consider how best to position their athletics programs for the future."

Their inquiries about joining the SEC were first reported by the Houston Chronicle, and just a day later, Big 12 officials, minus representatives from Texas and OU, met via videoconference to discuss the potential shakeup.

Their SEC admission would mark the first time the SEC has expanded since admitting Texas A&M and Missouri in 2012. Prior to that, the SEC expanded with the additions of South Carolina and Arkansas beginning in 1992.

Related Content

news

Alabama, Ohio State tie for most players selected with 10; SEC has 65 picks

Alabama and Ohio State tied for the most players from one school selected in the 2021 NFL Draft with 10 each, while the SEC -- as usual -- led all conferences with 65 selections. 
news

Southern University interested in HOFer Marshall Faulk becoming head coach

Marshall Faulk and Southern University have mutual interest in the Hall of Fame running back becoming the Jaguars' next head coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday evening.  
news

Titans great Eddie George hired as Tennessee State head coach

One of Tennessee's greatest football players is turning to coaching one of the state's storied football programs. Eddie George is set to be hired as the head coach of Tennessee State.
news

North Dakota St. QB Trey Lance set for second pro day

North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance, predicted to go in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, will take part in a second pro day on April 19. 
news

OT Liam Eichenberg among three Notre Dame players to miss medical evaluations due to positive COVID-19 tests

Notre Dame tackle Liam Eichenberg, defensive end Ade Ogundeji and offensive lineman Aaron Banks tested positive for COVID-19 and remain away from the medical evaluation proceedings in Indianapolis, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.
news

Justin Fields set to throw at Ohio State's second pro day; 49ers expected to attend

Ohio State QB Justin Fields is getting another chance to impress NFL teams, and an important potential suitor will be in attendance this time around.
news

Top 2021 TE prospect Kyle Pitts: 'I feel like I'll be the best to ever do it'

Kyle Pitts is what one could call the next step in the rapid evolution of the modern tight end. Following his impressive pro day on Wednesday, Pitts made a bold declaration indicative of his confidence level.
news

Alabama RB Najee Harris to participate in position drills, run routes at pro day

Alabama RB Najee Harris will work out for scouts at the university's second pro day on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the plan.
news

Virginia Tech CB Caleb Farley will miss pro day due to back procedure

Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley will have a microdiscectomy on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per Farley's agent Drew Rosenhaus. Noted back specialist Robert Watkins will perform the procedure, and Farley will not participate in his pro day on Friday, per Rapoport.
news

Heisman winner DeVonta Smith reveals he weighs 170 pounds, won't participate in Alabama pro day

Alabama receiver DeVonta Smith answered one of the biggest scouting questions surrounding Alabama's pro day, scheduled for Tuesday, without even stepping on the field.
news

Les Miles out as Kansas head coach following sexual misconduct allegations 

Les Miles is out as Kansas' head coach just days after he was placed on administrative leave amid sexual misconduct allegations from his tenure at LSU.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW