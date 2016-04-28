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Texans trade up for Fuller; Redskins pick Doctson

Published: Apr 28, 2016 at 03:46 PM
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Marc Sessler

The run on wideouts has begun.

After the Browns took Corey Coleman with No. 15 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, the Texans and Redskins quickly joined the party.

After flipping spots with Washington -- trading up from No. 22 to No. 21 -- Houston grabbed the draft's second wideout off the board in Notre Dame's Will Fuller. One pick later, the Redskins grabbed Josh Doctson out of TCU.

For the Texans, Fuller fills a prime need alongside star pass-catcher DeAndre Hopkins. With Jaelen Strong still developing and Cecil Shorts lacking his speed of old, the pick comes as no surprise.

"If you want somebody to scare a defense, that's the guy," one scout told Bob McGinn of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. "His hands aren't the best. Not a great route runner, not a lot of toughness inside. Somebody might take him bottom of the first round. Each year, somebody runs fast, they get taken high."

Drawing comparisons to Ted Ginn, Jr. -- and, by some, DeSean Jackson -- Fuller had over 27 percent of his catches go for 25-plus yards last season at Notre Dame.

In Washington, Doctson gives the 'Skins another weapon alongside Jackson, Pierre Garcon, Andre Roberts and promising wideout Jamison Crowder. With Ryan Grant also on the roster, this was not a need pick, but the team obviously likes what they see in the 6-foot-2, 203-pounder.

"First round," another scout told McGinn. "Everybody was questioning his 40 time but he ran (fast) at the combine. That puts him in there automatically. He's got great hands."

This wideout class, on paper, won't touch the pristine group from 2014, but Coleman, Fuller, Doctson and Laquon Treadwell -- who went at No. 23 to the Vikings -- have a chance to write their own story.

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