Texans' Bill O'Brien works with Corey Coleman at Baylor pro day

Published: Mar 16, 2016 at 10:07 AM
Chase Goodbread

It's pro-day season, and College Football 24/7 is your one-stop shop for information and analysis on every workout. Here's a look at the key takeaways from Wednesday's pro-day action.

Baylor: Texans coach works with Coleman on routes

Big draw:WR Corey Coleman
Don't forget:DL Andrew Billings
Attending:Texans coach Bill O'Brien and Steelers coach Mike Tomlin, with GM Kevin Colbert, were among 67 NFL personnel at Baylor. Vikings GM Rick Spielman was there, as well.
The skinny:One of the biggest questions on Baylor WR Corey Coleman is whether he will be an effective route-runner in the NFL coming from a college offense where his route tree was limited. Texans coach Bill O'Brien took a special interest in Coleman in that regard Wednesday, talking with Coleman before all the routes he ran during his positional workout. Coleman was the big attraction at Baylor's pro day, considering he didn't run the event at the NFL Scouting Combine and he could be the first receiver chosen in the draft. Coleman did not disappoint with clockings of 4.37 and 4.40, despite telling NFL Network he was only 90 percent healthy. ... NFL Media senior analyst Gil Brandt believes DL Andrew Billings and CB Xavien Howard both helped their draft value. Billings broke the 5.0 mark in the 40-yard dash with a clocking of 4.96, significantly better than his 5.05 at the combine, and Colbert took a hands-on interest in Billings' workout. Billings told NFL Media's James Palmer that he had dinner with Tomlin and Steelers legend "Mean" Joe Greene on Tuesday night. As fast as Coleman proved to be, Howard was right behind him. Following a 4.58 at the combine, Howard ran times of 4.41 and 4.45, with a 38.5-inch vertical jump and a 10-5 broad jump. ... DE Shawn Oakman vastly improved on his combine time of 4.96 with a 4.84. ... Brandt was also impressed with 405-pound TE LaQuan McGowan, who ran a 5.41 40-yard dash and went through various other combine drills, as well. Brandt noted McGowan might be the biggest player to ever compete at a pro day.

Michigan State: Cook impresses with deep-ball accuracy

Big draw:QB Connor Cook
Don't forget:OL Jack Conklin
Attending:The school issued 52 credentials to NFL personnel, which included representation from all 32 clubs. Among them: Colts GM Ryan Grigson and Dolphins GM Chris Grier.
The skinny:The shoulder ailment that dogged Cook at the end of the season is no longer an issue, and there were certainly no indications of trouble Wednesday. NFL Media draft expert Mike Mayock said Cook threw roughly 70 passes. "What I liked the most was the deep-ball accuracy," Mayock said. "I thought he threw the ball extremely well, and did a nice job in the middle of the field." Cook believes he's satisfied NFL clubs regarding questions about his leadership, and a strong pro day would help Cook position himself closer to the top tier of quarterbacks in the draft than the second tier, which includes more developmental prospects. See Cook throw a quick out route during his workout here. ... DE Shilique Calhoun not only went through defensive line drills, but linebacker drills as well, making for an extended session that could help teams determine whether he has scheme versatility. Calhoun ran a 7.13 3-cone drill time. ... The Detroit Lions have arranged private workouts with Spartans OLs Jack Conklin, Jack Allen and Donavon Clark. ... WR Aaron Burbridgeimpressed with 40-yard dash times of 4.49 and 4.53, enhancing his draft position, per Brandt. ... LB Darien Harris, one of the strongest players on the Spartans' roster, repped 25 times on the bench press.

Georgia: Floyd doesn't complete workout

Big draw:LB Leonard Floyd
Don't forget:LB Jordan Jenkins
Attending:All 32 teams were represented. Atlanta Falcons GM Thomas Dimitroff and New York Giants GM Jerry Reese, as well as head coaches Rex Ryan (Bills), Todd Bowles (Jets), Dan Quinn (Falcons) and Bill Belichick (Patriots) were among the more notable names on hand.
The skinny:OK, so Atlanta is really close to Athens, Ga., and travel to the UGA's pro day was easier for the Falcons than any other NFL club. Still, how serious must the Falcons be about a Bulldog or two to bring a 16-man contingent? The top attraction, to be sure, was Floyd. According to the Macon Telegraph, Floyd went to the bathroom during his work in agility drills and did not return for position drills. Said Dimitroff: "Look, he's a very good football player and very athletic. He's got the size and the arm length, and has a lot of what people are looking for. Unfortunately, we didn't get to see a full workout here." According to Brandt, Floyd was dealing with food poisoning. ... LB Jordan Jenkins ran a 4.77 40-yard dash with a 10-3 broad jump that was the day's best mark. ... RB Keith Marshall not surprisingly sat on his combine 40 time of 4.31.

Arkansas: Henry makes quantum leap on bench press

Big draw:TE Hunter Henry
Don't forget:RB Alex Collins
Attending:Less than a week after attending Dak Prescott's pro day at Mississippi State, Steelers QB coach Randy Fichtner was at the Razorbacks pro day looking at another SEC passer, Brandon Allen.
The skinny:No Razorbacks prospect's pro day was anticipated more than Henry's, for two reasons. One, he's regarded as the top tight end in the draft, and two, he did very little at the combine. Unofficial reports of a sub-4.7 40-yard dash suggest things went well for the Razorbacks' top prospect. Henry showed vast improvement in the bench press. He recorded 13 reps of 225 pounds at the combine, and did 21 reps at the pro day Wednesday, roughly three weeks later. ... Collins reportedly posted a 32.5-inch vertical jump.

Virginia Tech: Nicolas getting bigger

Big draw:OLB Dadi Nicolas
Don't forget:TE Ryan Malleck
Attending:Tight ends coaches Al Golden (Lions) and James Daniel (Steelers) were among the NFL personnel in Blacksburg.
The skinny:Nicolas reportedly weighed 239 pounds, up 20 pounds since last fall, as pro scouts have questioned whether he is big enough to rush the passer at the next level. ... CB Kendall Fuller, the Hokies' top prospect, did not participate because he's not yet recovered from a knee injury. ... DT Luther Maddy was withheld from drills for medical reasons as well, and plans to show scouts his skills in a personal pro day on April 19.

Pittsburgh: Boyd runs faster time

Big draw:WR Tyler Boyd
Don't forget:TE J.P. Holtz
Attending:A total of 40 representatives from 24 teams were present.
The skinny:Boyd said he broke 4.5 in the 40-yard dash, which would figure to help him following a his 4.58 at the combine. The San Diego Chargers were reportedly among the teams to meet with Boyd.

Also in action on Wednesday:Old Dominion, Louisiana-Lafayette, San Jose State, Fresno State, Temple, Boston College.

On deck for Thursday:Central Arkansas, Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Kennesaw State, Penn State, San Diego State, Southeastern Louisiana, Stanford, William & Mary.

*Follow Chase Goodbread on Twitter **@ChaseGoodbread*.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

