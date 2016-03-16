Texans' Bill O'Brien works with Corey Coleman at Baylor pro day

Big draw:TE Hunter Henry

Don't forget:RB Alex Collins

Attending:Less than a week after attending Dak Prescott's pro day at Mississippi State, Steelers QB coach Randy Fichtner was at the Razorbacks pro day looking at another SEC passer, Brandon Allen.

The skinny:No Razorbacks prospect's pro day was anticipated more than Henry's, for two reasons. One, he's regarded as the top tight end in the draft, and two, he did very little at the combine. Unofficial reports of a sub-4.7 40-yard dash suggest things went well for the Razorbacks' top prospect. Henry showed vast improvement in the bench press. He recorded 13 reps of 225 pounds at the combine, and did 21 reps at the pro day Wednesday, roughly three weeks later. ... Collins reportedly posted a 32.5-inch vertical jump.