Ten teams that need to pick a QB in 2018 NFL Draft

QBs signed through 2018:Blake Bortles (club option)

First-round position: No. 29

Analysis: It's uncommon for a legitimate Super Bowl contender to have a need at the QB1 spot, but in my opinion, that's certainly the case with the Jaguars. Although Blake Bortles has played well enough to get the team to a championship level, he hasn't shown enough consistency as a passer to be a $19 million man (the salary his contract calls for in 2018) for the franchise. With a strong defense, a powerful running game and some electric playmakers on the outside, the Jaguars could get away with playing a developmental prospect at the position while still competing for the ring.