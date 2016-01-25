Ten NFL draft prospects with most to prove at Senior Bowl

The Reese's Senior Bowl has always been viewed as the crown jewel of the college all-star game season. NFL scouts and coaches will descend upon Mobile, Ala., the site of practices and the game, to see if the top prospects in the 2016 draft can validate their standing on the draft board with a strong performance on the practice field throughout the week and in the game, which will be broadcast live exclusively on NFL Network (Jan. 30, 2 p.m. ET). In addition, scouts will spend significant time peppering some prospects with questions to eliminate any character concerns that could impact their draft chances. With the practices slated to start on Tuesday, here are 10 prospects with the most to prove this week: