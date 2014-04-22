Teddy Bridgewater staying positive on journey to 2014 NFL Draft

Bridgewater remains NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah's top-ranked quarterback in this year's class, but that might not translate into being a top 10 pick like many expected it would before the NFL Scouting Combine. A handful of recent NFL.com mock drafts believe he won't slip by the Minnesota Vikings with the eighth overall pick or the Tennessee Titans with the 11th pick in the first round. There seems to be a growing consensus based on talk in NFL personnel circles, however, that he will either fall to the Cleveland Browns at No. 26 or wind up out of the first round entirely. Such is the crazy pre-draft process some players go through.