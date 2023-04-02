Safety Taylor Rapp on joining Bills: 'This is a very special team, very special defense'

Rapp was a second-round pick in the 2019 draft by the Rams out of Washington. He spent his first two seasons starting 15 games for the Rams. In 2021, Rapp started all 17 games for L.A. in the regular season and had a career-high four interceptions, helping the Rams lift the Lombardi Trophy behind a talented defense. After starting 16 games last season, the safety showed flashes in a struggling Rams defense.

Rapp, 25, is looking at this year as an opportunity to learn more about the position behind Hyde and Poyer. This offseason, Poyer seemed to be on his way out of Buffalo but ultimately decided to re-sign and run it back with Buffalo. Rapp explained how he's looking forward to contributing to his new squad.

"The two guys in the room who I'll be learning from and kind of soaking up as much about the game as I can from in Micah and Jordan, those guys are notorious for their takeaways and turning the ball over," Rapp said. "They're just ball hawks, and I'm excited to be part of it."

Buffalo adding Rapp is the second consecutive offseason the team signed a former Ram. The Bills signed Von Miller last offseason. With Rapp now in Buffalo, the safety is looking forward to being back on the field with the All-Pro pass rusher this upcoming season.

"He hit me up right away as I agreed to terms on the deal," Rapp said. "So we spent some time in LA together when we won the Super Bowl in 2021. Von's an awesome guy, and I'm excited to be on board with him."