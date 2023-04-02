Safety Taylor Rapp on joining Bills: 'This is a very special team, very special defense'

After winning a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams, Buffalo Bills safety Taylor Rapp is looking forward to repeating that journey with his new team.
With the opportunity to choose his next team in free agency, Rapp explained that Buffalo was the right fit for him.
"I think everyone in the free agency process is trying to find the right fit and right opportunity," Rapp told the team’s website this week. "This is a very special team, very special defense, very special back end, back seven, especially the guys that I will be joining in the room in Micah (Hyde) and Jordan (Poyer). They are obviously two great players, two former All-Pros and have had great careers. So, just a great opportunity to come in there and contribute in any way I can, just pick them apart and learn and soak up as much about the game as I can from those guys."
Rapp was a second-round pick in the 2019 draft by the Rams out of Washington. He spent his first two seasons starting 15 games for the Rams. In 2021, Rapp started all 17 games for L.A. in the regular season and had a career-high four interceptions, helping the Rams lift the Lombardi Trophy behind a talented defense. After starting 16 games last season, the safety showed flashes in a struggling Rams defense.
Rapp, 25, is looking at this year as an opportunity to learn more about the position behind Hyde and Poyer. This offseason, Poyer seemed to be on his way out of Buffalo but ultimately decided to re-sign and run it back with Buffalo. Rapp explained how he's looking forward to contributing to his new squad.
"The two guys in the room who I'll be learning from and kind of soaking up as much about the game as I can from in Micah and Jordan, those guys are notorious for their takeaways and turning the ball over," Rapp said. "They're just ball hawks, and I'm excited to be part of it."
Buffalo adding Rapp is the second consecutive offseason the team signed a former Ram. The Bills signed Von Miller last offseason. With Rapp now in Buffalo, the safety is looking forward to being back on the field with the All-Pro pass rusher this upcoming season.
"He hit me up right away as I agreed to terms on the deal," Rapp said. "So we spent some time in LA together when we won the Super Bowl in 2021. Von's an awesome guy, and I'm excited to be on board with him."
With the 2023 NFL Draft later this month, the Bills will look to add more talent to their roster. Buffalo holds six total picks heading into the draft.