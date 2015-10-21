Target Antonio Brown in trades before it's too late

Eddie Lacy, RB, Green Bay Packers: Woof. Frankly, I don't quite know what to say, other than I still don't think you should trade away Lacy, even after he disappointed last week in what was supposed to be his bounce-back matchup. His head coach said this week that Lacy's still banged up, and that he'll ride the hot hand going forward. Sorry, Mike McCarthy, but forgive me if I don't quite believe that sentiment. McCarthy echoed similar sentiments last season after Lacy's sluggish start, only to feed his big back an average of just over 20 touches per game from Week 8 on. The bye week comes at a critical time for the Packers, as their entire offense is struggling amidst a rash of injuries. Randall Cobb, James Jones, Ty Montgomery, Bryan Bulaga and T.J. Lang are all battling injuries, and the team has been without Davante Adams and Andrew Quarless for several weeks as well. My guess is that the team heals up, goes back to the drawing board, and comes out ready to rock in Week 8. Granted, they'll have to do so against a tough defense in the Denver Broncos, but this is one of the league's best offenses (top five in scoring, top 10 in total yards despite the myriad injuries) and we've seen them beat tough matchups before. You likely will not find a better time to buy low on Lacy than now (unless of course, he struggles again in Week 8), which is why I'm advocating targeting him again. His touchdown-potential alone in this high-octane offense will put him on the weekly RB2 radar if he returns even close to his 2014 form. That alone is worth the risk of a mid-season trade, and his upside is of the league-winning variety if he turns in a stellar second half of the season as we've seen him do in each of his first two professional seasons.