Tampa Bay Buccaneers release DT Chris Baker

Published: Feb 20, 2018 at 07:35 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers continue to jettison veterans ahead of the new league year.

The Bucs announced they have cut defensive tackle Chris Baker. The move comes the same day the team released running backDoug Martin.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo first reported the news.

Baker signed a three-year, $15.75 million contract -- $6 million guaranteed -- with the Bucs last offseason. Tampa will save $4.875 million on the salary cap with zero dead money by cutting Baker -- $3 million would have become guaranteed on the fifth day of the 2018 league year.

Baker joined the Bucs after six seasons with the Redskins. He had proven to be a stout run defender in D.C., and Tampa hoped he would fortify a shallow D-line playing next to Gerald McCoy.

The plan never came to fruition. Baker compiled just 33 tackles in 15 games. There were consistent questions about the 30-year-old's effort in Tampa. According to the Tampa Bay Times, in December some Bucs players took issue with Baker smiling and his laissez-faire attitude after an offside penalty that helped seal a Tampa loss to the Carolina Panthers.

Baker was also one of the defenders who questioned his role with the Bucs, and the coaching staff, during the rough beginning to the season.

