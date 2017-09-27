T.Y. Hilton tops list of Week 4 fantasy football trades

Foreman's outlook is trending up just three weeks into the season. He has recorded double-digit touches in each of his last two games (12, 10) working in as a change-of-pace behind Lamar Miller. It's encouraging that Foreman is getting work in the first half of games, too. He's getting opportunities to produce early on and with Miller posting questionable efficiency ahead of him, it's safe to assume that Houston's coaching staff should give Foreman more looks as the season wears on. For what it's worth, Miller currently has the third-fewest standard points among all running backs with at least 45 carries.