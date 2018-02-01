Super Bowl LII: 2018 NFL Draft fits for Eagles, Patriots

2) Kolton Miller, OT, UCLA

Projection: Round 1

The skinny: OT is a position to watch for Philadelphia this offseason. Nine-time Pro Bowl selectee Jason Peters, recovering from a season-ending knee injury he suffered in October, intends to play next season. The 36 year old is signed through 2019, but it won't be a surprise if the Eagles want to add some youth at the position this offseason. If Philly passes on a player like Jefferson in Round 1, it could look to Miller or Mississippi State's Martinas Rankin as the sort of reliable pass protector it needs to keep Carson Wentz healthy.