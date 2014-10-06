Stock report: Bo Wallace on the rise, Dylan Thompson falls

Published: Oct 06, 2014 at 09:15 AM
Bucky Brooks

NFL.com Analyst

Bo-Wallace-TOS-100614.jpg

With Week 6 of college football in the books, it's time to take note of who saw their stock rise and fall based on the weekend's action.

Stock up

QB Bo Wallace, Ole Miss: After tormenting Rebels' fans with his maddeningly inconsistent play for most of the season, Wallace delivered a magnificent performance against Alabama. The senior quarterback connected on 18 of 31 passes for 251 yards and three touchdowns. Most important, he repeatedly made big plays for the Rebels with the game on the line, including a timely throw to Jaylen Walton on a rail route that put Ole Miss ahead to stay. With Wallace performing at his best in the Rebels' biggest game in years, it is time to recognize the 6-foot-4, 217-pound playmaker for his efforts.

LB Richie Brown, Mississippi State: Whenever a defender snags three interceptions in a single game, he certainly deserves recognition as one of the top performers of the week. Thus, Brown's name is squarely on this list after the 6-2, 235-pound linebacker intercepted Texas A&M QB Kenny Hill three times in the Bulldogs' 48-21 win on Saturday. The sophomore linebacker's extraordinary display of instincts, awareness and ball skills in a marquee game will pique the interest of scouts looking for a dynamic defender on the second level. However, he must put up better production as a tackler to retain the interest of NFL evaluators down the road.

WR Jaelen Strong, Arizona State: The big-bodied pass catcher has been on the radar of scouts for the past year, but his 10-catch, 202-yard effort against the Trojans will make him the center of conversation in the NFL scouting community. Strong exhibited the size, strength and ball skills that scouts covet in No.1 receivers, while dominating the Trojans on the perimeter. The 6-3, 212-pound junior scored three times, including a 46-yard reception on a Hail Mary to win the game for the Sun Devils. With the NFL trending toward "big" receivers on the perimeter, Strong's standout performance showcased his potential at the next level.

QB Gary Nova, Rutgers: The spunky passer topped the 400-yard mark in the Scarlett Knights' 26-24 win over Michigan. Nova connected on 22 of 39 passes and distributed the ball to nine different receivers in a sensational effort that included three touchdown passes. The efficient performance moved the Scarlett Knights to 5-1 (1-1 in Big Ten) and on the cusp of clinching a bowl berth.

RB Jojo Kemp, Kentucky: The sophomore enjoyed a breakout performance in the Wildcats' 45-38 win over South Carolina. Kemp rushed for 131 yards on 17 carries and scored three rushing touchdowns. Although he toted the rock primarily from his halfback position, Kemp's ability to find holes as the trigger man in the "Wildcat" keyed Kentucky's success in the red zone. With Kemp topping the 100-yard mark for the first time this season, he deserves a mention as one of the top performers of the week.

Stock down

QB Jeff Driskell, Florida: It is hard to believe that Driskell was ranked as the No. 1 quarterback of the 2011 class (Rivals and ESPN) when he struggles stringing together completions of any kind for the Gators. The redshirt junior's passing woes continued in a disappointing showing against Tennessee (completed 11 of 23 passes for 59 yards and three interceptions) that eventually led Will Muschamp to put in Treon Harris in the fourth quarter. With the true freshman leading the Gators' comeback win, there was a line of thinking that Saturday might have been the last time the college football world saw Driskell take meaningful snaps at Florida. However, that was before news broke that Harris was suspended indefinitely after being accused of sexual assault. As it turns out, we probably haven't seen the last of Driskell.

QB Dylan Thompson, South Carolina: The Ol' Ball Coach probably tossed his visor a few times watching Thompson throw three interceptions in a 45-38 loss to Kentucky. The senior continued his trend of putting the ball in harm's way (Thompson has thrown six interceptions in 2014), which undermined an extraordinary effort from Mike Davis (23 carries for 183 yards and three scores) that had the Gamecocks positioned to win a key SEC East contest. Although Thompson doesn't deserve all of the blame for the Gamecocks' shortcomings against the Wildcats, his penchant for giving the ball away is certainly contributing to the team's lackluster play this year.

