Stock report: Bo Wallace on the rise, Dylan Thompson falls

QB Jeff Driskell, Florida: It is hard to believe that Driskell was ranked as the No. 1 quarterback of the 2011 class (Rivals and ESPN) when he struggles stringing together completions of any kind for the Gators. The redshirt junior's passing woes continued in a disappointing showing against Tennessee (completed 11 of 23 passes for 59 yards and three interceptions) that eventually led Will Muschamp to put in Treon Harris in the fourth quarter. With the true freshman leading the Gators' comeback win, there was a line of thinking that Saturday might have been the last time the college football world saw Driskell take meaningful snaps at Florida. However, that was before news broke that Harris was suspended indefinitely after being accused of sexual assault. As it turns out, we probably haven't seen the last of Driskell.