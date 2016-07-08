Sterling Shepard highlights WR fantasy draft values

Presumably you've been following along with us over the past few days and know that the NFL Fantasy Stronghold has been offering up late round fantasy draft value options (hence the fancy tabs up top). Similarly, if you've been paying attention to the first couple of paragraphs of this piece, you can probably figure out that we're going to talk about wide receivers now ... assuming you haven't already scrolled down to check out the names. For the rest of you, keep on reading.