Steelers GM Omar Khan doesn't rule out selecting QB during 2024 NFL draft 

The Pittsburgh Steelers overhauled their quarterback room this offseason and might not be done.
General manager Omar Khan on Monday essentially ruled out the Steelers drafting a quarterback during Thursday's first round, but he didn't close the door on Pittsburgh potentially adding a signal-caller at some point over the weekend.
"I think it's not realistic that we'll be taking a quarterback in Round 1, if that's what you're asking, no," Khan said during his pre-draft news conference. "There are some good players there, and I wouldn't close the door on anything. If there's an opportunity to improve that room, obviously, we'll look at it, but like you said, we've got three guys who are on one-year deals and we have to be open to it."
The Steelers signed Russell Wilson to a one-year minimum deal (with the Broncos picking up most of his tab), traded for Justin Fields, who enters the fourth year of his rookie contract, and inked backed Kyle Allen. Khan traded former first-rounder Kenny Pickett to Philadelphia, released Mitchell Trubisky, and didn't re-sign Mason Rudolph.
The massive renovation gives Pittsburgh two legit starting options for 2024, but selecting a young quarterback during the draft makes organizational sense, depending on how the board falls. Perhaps if someone like Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis, who suffered a season-ending injury, fell into the sixth round, Pittsburgh could scoop him up and provide a red-shirt season.
Pittsburgh has other needs to fill in the draft, but good teams continue to replenish the quarterback rooms even when they appear chock-full.