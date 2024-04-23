 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Steelers GM Omar Khan doesn't rule out selecting QB during 2024 NFL draft 

Published: Apr 23, 2024 at 08:22 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Pittsburgh Steelers overhauled their quarterback room this offseason and might not be done.

General manager Omar Khan on Monday essentially ruled out the Steelers drafting a quarterback during Thursday's first round, but he didn't close the door on Pittsburgh potentially adding a signal-caller at some point over the weekend.

"I think it's not realistic that we'll be taking a quarterback in Round 1, if that's what you're asking, no," Khan said during his pre-draft news conference. "There are some good players there, and I wouldn't close the door on anything. If there's an opportunity to improve that room, obviously, we'll look at it, but like you said, we've got three guys who are on one-year deals and we have to be open to it."

Related Links

The Steelers signed Russell Wilson to a one-year minimum deal (with the Broncos picking up most of his tab), traded for Justin Fields, who enters the fourth year of his rookie contract, and inked backed Kyle Allen. Khan traded former first-rounder Kenny Pickett to Philadelphia, released Mitchell Trubisky, and didn't re-sign Mason Rudolph.

The massive renovation gives Pittsburgh two legit starting options for 2024, but selecting a young quarterback during the draft makes organizational sense, depending on how the board falls. Perhaps if someone like Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis, who suffered a season-ending injury, fell into the sixth round, Pittsburgh could scoop him up and provide a red-shirt season.

Pittsburgh has other needs to fill in the draft, but good teams continue to replenish the quarterback rooms even when they appear chock-full.

Related Content

news

Raiders GM Tom Telesco on draft: 'We could use a little bit of help everywhere' 

Raiders general manager Tom Telesco told reporters that he does not believe any position is off Las Vegas' board during this week's 2024 NFL Draft.
news

Rams' Kobie Turner on Aaron Donald's retirement: 'I don't need to be anyone else other than who I am'

Rams defensive lineman Kobie Turner had an outstanding rookie playing alongside Aaron Donald. With Donald retired, Turner is focused on just being the best version of himself.
news

49ers GM John Lynch: Trey Lance trade didn't work out, but 'thank God for Mr. Irrelevant'

The trade to snag Trey Lance at No. 3 overall in 2021 didn't work out, but fortunately for general manager John Lynch, coach Kyle Shanahan and the rest of the 49ers' brass, they stumbled into Brock Purdy the following year with the 262nd overall pick, the final selection in the 2022 draft.
news

Chiefs agree to contract extensions with head coach Andy Reid, GM Brett Veach, president Mark Donovan

The Chiefs announced contract extensions for head coach Andy Reid, general manager Brett Veach and team president Mark Donovan on Monday evening. 
news

New England Patriots 2024 NFL Draft Guide: What you need to know

Get exclusive team insights and analysis for the New England Patriots ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit.
news

2024 NFL Draft Buzz: Latest league news, rumors from Monday ahead of Thursday's Round 1

The Pittsburgh Steelers might have the luxury of picking the best player available at No. 20 overall after a busy offseason that included a number of trades and free-agent signings. 
news

Longtime Falcons QB Matt Ryan officially retires from NFL after playing 15 seasons

Matt Ryan officially announced his retirement from the NFL on Monday after 15 seasons with a heartfelt video message to Atlanta and the entire Falcons fanbase.
news

Jets trade QB Zach Wilson to Broncos in exchange for late-round pick swap

Zach Wilson is headed to a new home out west. The New York Jets are trading the No. 2 overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft to the Denver Broncos in exchange for a late-round pick swap, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on Monday.
news

Broncos unveil new uniforms focused on altitude, peaks of Denver, add in 1977-inspired throwback

The Denver Broncos unveiled new uniforms on Monday, updating their look for the first time since the 1997 season. Also included in the reveal: a 1977-inspired throwback fit.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, April 22

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Bills' Damar Hamlin: My comeback 'wasn't something that a trophy can define'

Damar Hamlin expressed his initial disappointment when not winning Comeback Player of the Year in 2023, but the Bills safety remains grateful to have made his miraculous comeback. 