Steelers fined $250K, Mike Tomlin $100K for lack of face coverings vs. Ravens

The Pittsburgh Steelers were fined $250,000 and coach Mike Tomlin was fined $100,000 for failure to follow NFL-NFLPA protocols, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

The discipline stems from members of the coaching staff, including Tomlin, not wearing face coverings at all times on the sidelines during this past Sunday's game against the Ravens, Rapoport added.

ESPN first reported the news.

The Steelers are the third team to be punished for violating protocols relating to COVID-19. The Raiders have been fined multiple times, most recently this week with a $650,000 penalty and the loss of a draft pick. The Titans were also fined $350,000 in late October for COVID-19 protocol violations.