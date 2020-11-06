Around the NFL

Steelers fined $250K, Mike Tomlin $100K for lack of face coverings vs. Ravens

Published: Nov 06, 2020 at 11:04 AM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

The Pittsburgh Steelers were fined $250,000 and coach Mike Tomlin was fined $100,000 for failure to follow NFL-NFLPA protocols, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

The discipline stems from members of the coaching staff, including Tomlin, not wearing face coverings at all times on the sidelines during this past Sunday's game against the Ravens, Rapoport added.

ESPN first reported the news.

The Steelers are the third team to be punished for violating protocols relating to COVID-19. The Raiders have been fined multiple times, most recently this week with a $650,000 penalty and the loss of a draft pick. The Titans were also fined $350,000 in late October for COVID-19 protocol violations.

On Monday, the Steelers announced they were following the league's intensive protocols in light of Ravens cornerback ﻿Marlon Humphrey﻿ testing positive for COVID-19. All of Pittsburgh's tests from the Week 8 contest came back negative.

