Steelers' Big Ben meets potential replacement Patrick Mahomes

"I was watching film there, for about two hours, and he walked in just to say 'Hi'," Mahomes told NFL.com. "There wasn't much to it, but that was the most exciting thing of the trip for me. I look at him, and I try to play with that same toughness. He's going to be a Hall of Famer, he's been to Super Bowls, that's the guy you want to be like. Hopefully I'll get to learn from him one day. Maybe I'll end up competing against him."