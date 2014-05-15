Stanley Jean-Baptiste faces pressure to produce early for Saints

The Saints were targeting a corner early on in the draft and nabbed Jean-Baptiste with the 58th overall pick. He was Nebraska's top defensive back as a senior and was coveted by a number of teams as he went through the draft process due to his 6-foot-3 frame and impressive vertical jump. Thanks in part to the success of Seattle's "Legion of Boom" secondary, taller cornerbacks seem to be in vogue around the league and it appears Saints defensive coordinator Rob Ryan is now a believer.