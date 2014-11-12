Sources Tell Us: What we're hearing about top NFL prospects

The skinny: It's no surprise to hear high praise for Scherff. Before the season, NFL Media senior analyst Gil Brandt said Scherff could go No. 1 overall in next year's draft. If NFL teams agree he's a better prospect than Bulaga and Reiff, Scherff should go no later than the top 20 or so picks (Bulaga and Reiff were both picked 23rd overall). It's been an interesting season for OT prospects. While Scherff has overcome reported knee surgery to maintain his place as arguably the top offensive tackle in college football, Texas A&M's Cedric Ogbuehi appears to be heading in the opposite direction. Some viewed him more favorably than Scherff as a prospect entering the year, but one scout has a fourth-round grade on Ogbuehi, and the scout said that might even be a generous projection for the Aggies senior. Ogbuehi was moved from left tackle back to his old spot at right tackle last week. Texas A&M coach Kevin Sumlin said the move had nothing to do with any struggles by Ogbuehi. Scouts might not agree. Of course, these aren't the only two OT prospects to keep an eye on.