Sources Tell Us: Scout weighs in on Josh Rosen's comeback

The skinny: Just as we saw in the 2016 matchup between the Bruins and Aggies, Rosen wasn't protected very well. He was hit far too often by pass rushers. In both games, Rosen struggled with accuracy and decision making at times, but the 2017 version of Rosen threw for 292 yards and four touchdowns in the fourth quarter. So why would a scout be down on Rosen? Most talent evaluators will look at the overall performance and assign a grade based on it. While Rosen will get bonus points for performing in the clutch, his first three quarters will also count toward his evaluation.