Sources Tell Us: Buzz builds for West Virginia's Will Grier

Published: Oct 26, 2017 at 04:26 AM
Headshot_Author_Lance_Zierlein_1400x1000
Lance Zierlein

NFL Media Draft Analyst

Our analysts are constantly talking to NFL and college sources about players in the college game. This week, NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein shares some of what NFL folks are saying about a couple of the game's top quarterbacks -- West Virginia's Will Grier andOklahoma State's Mason Rudolph. The QBs will meet on Saturday in a highly anticipated Big 12 matchup.

The scoop: "I think what happened is that with all the focus on the big three (Josh Rosen, Sam Darnold and Josh Allen), quarterbacks like (Will) Grier (West Virginia), the Memphis quarterback (Riley Ferguson) and Jeremiah Briscoe (Sam Houston State) flew under the radar for a lot of scouts. Grier really has scouts taking notice now. ... I need to start watching him because the production has been impressive." -- NFC scout

The skinny: The stats have indeed been impressive for the Florida transfer. Grier is completing 66.3 percent of his passes heading into Week 9, with 2,467 yards (No. 7 in the FBS), 26 touchdowns (leads the FBS) and just 5 interceptions. Grier's completion percentage has benefitted from a fair amount of short throws, but 21 of his 26 TD passes have come via intermediate or deep balls.

His playing style reminds me of an even more excitable Baker Mayfield, but Grier doesn't share Mayfield's outstanding deep-ball accuracy. He might have flown under the radar previously, but NFL scouts are beginning to evaluate Grier's strengths and weaknesses much more closely now.

* * *

The scoop: "I think if you spoke with 10 different scouts you would get at least four different opinions about him. I've just seen too many of those system quarterbacks struggle to make it in the league so I'm hesitant to buy in. He has gotten better this year and I know some scouts who think he goes inside the first round. I probably won't be one of them (when I set my grade for him)." -- NFC scout on Oklahoma State QB Mason Rudolph

The skinny: I still have some concerns about Rudolph, as well, but his play has become more consistent this season. He has good football intelligence and displays an above-average level of touch and anticipation as he makes throws. The senior also has shown his toughness when it's time to duck his head and get the first down or the touchdown with his legs.

I worry less about the "system" and more about inconsistencies with his arm strength. He doesn't always drive the ball with his lower half, which can rob him of some velocity. On tape, Rudolph appears to be more than just a system guy.

Follow Lance Zierlein on Twitter @LanceZierlein.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

FSU's Wilson says team moving forward after dispute with coach

Florida State's Marvin Wilson, one of the top prospects for the 2021 NFL Draft, says the team is moving forward after a dispute with coach Mike Norvell regarding communication between Norvell and Seminoles players about the killing of George Floyd.
news

Florida State's Marvin Wilson vows boycott, alleges coach Norvell lied

Florida State's Marvin Wilson, one of the top prospects for the 2021 NFL Draft, is alleging head coach Mike Norvell lied regarding communication between Norvell and the team about the killing of George Floyd.
news

2020 NFL Draft: Pro day schedule

news

2020 NFL Scouting Combine: Invited prospects, by school

news

2020 NFL Scouting Combine: Invited prospects, by position

news

2020 NFL Scouting Combine: Full list of invited prospects

news

Heisman winner Joe Burrow solidifies status as top draft pick

Joe Burrow had an incredible season, running away with the Heisman Trophy on Saturday. It appears NFL general managers and executives also think very highly of the LSU quarterback.
news

2020 NFL Draft: Compensatory pick projections for every team

Lance Zierlein takes a stab at projecting the compensatory picks for the 2020 NFL Draft. The Patriots and Seahawks are the teams positioned to receive the most value when the picks are awarded next year.
news

2019 NFL Draft, Day 2 mock: Pats nab Will Grier in third round

The first round of the 2019 NFL Draft is in the rearview, so ... where do we go from here? Lance Zierlein projects every pick in Rounds 2 and 3, with three quarterbacks coming off the board.
news

2019 NFL Draft, Day 2 mock: Broncos snag QB in second round

The first round of the 2019 NFL Draft is in the rearview, so ... where do we go from here? Lance Zierlein projects every pick in Rounds 2 and 3, with three quarterbacks coming off the board.
news

Bucky Brooks 2019 NFL mock draft 4.0: Packers, Patriots nab QB

Bucky Brooks takes his fourth and final crack at predicting how the first round will play out in the 2019 NFL Draft, with two of the league's greatest quarterbacks suddenly getting understudies.
news

Lance Zierlein 2019 NFL mock draft 3.0: Raiders give offense jolt

Lance Zierlein unveils his final forecast for Round 1 of the 2019 NFL Draft. There's a trade in the top 10, and the Raiders add some major firepower to their offense after addressing the defense first.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW