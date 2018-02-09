Sources Tell Us: ASU's Kalen Ballage will be star of NFL Combine

The skinny: Ballage isn't necessarily a "hot name" right now, but teams are already starting to talk about him after some of the reps he put on tape last month at the Reese's Senior Bowl. At 6-foot-2 and 222 pounds, Ballage is built like a Greek God. He's an extremely talented receiver. He will be a workout warrior at the Combine, and when he puts on a show at the event, I expect comparisons to David Johnson will start to surface. However, while Ballage has pass-catching talent, his lack of vision and consistency as a running back preclude me from making that comparison.