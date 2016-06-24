Sophomore WR study, part 3: Wild Cards

As I rolled out this series, Jamison Crowder was the name most frequently tweeted to me, and for good reason. He quietly had a very successful rookie campaign, finishing second among first-year receivers in catches with 59. He became a safety blanket for Kirk Cousins operating out of the slot, but the reason he is listed as a "Wild Card" is simply because he's now part of a very crowded pass-catching corps (that he claims is the best in the league). When Jordan Reed, DeSean Jackson and Pierre Garçon were on the field together last year (eight games), they commanded nearly 62 percent of all the passing targets, and now first-round draft pick Josh Doctson is entering the fray as well. A case could be made for Crowder as the team's best slot option, but Garçon can play from the inside as well. If everyone is healthy, Crowder just feels too far down the food chain to trust as a rosterable fantasy asset in 2016. He might offer some value in deeper PPR formats, but unless someone from this group is cut as a salary cap casualty, or goes down with an injury, Crowder will be nothing more than a name to watch for on waivers and a likely "That Helps No One" winner at some point this season.