Snoop Dogg's son: I felt I had to play football for dad to love me

In August, Cordell Broadus admitted he no longer wanted to be a football player and left the UCLA program as an incoming freshman. Now, Broadus, the son of rap artist Snoop Dogg, has revealed his passion for football was lacking long before he left the team.
The former four-star recruit took to Instagram on Wednesday to wish his famous father a happy birthday, and in so doing, shed a little more light on his decision to walk away from a scholarship to play for the Bruins.
It's nearly impossible to excel in any pursuit without genuine passion. Broadus, based on his admission, managed to be one of the nation's most sought-after recruits in a sport he didn't particularly care to play.
Don't make the mistake of assuming Broadus only drew interest from colleges because he was the son of Snoop Dogg. Even though each school has 85 scholarships, coaches treat them as precious assets and don't hand them out lightly. For a coach, a scholarship to a player who doesn't contribute to team success is a scholarship wasted. So you can be sure that when Broadus drew offers from UCLA, USC, Notre Dame, Cal, Arizona State, and plenty others, it was merit-based.
There's no way to know how Broadus would have fared in the sport had it been a passion of his own.
But for something that was apparently never his goal at all, he achieved more than most.