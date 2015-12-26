Six things we learned from Saturday's bowl games

3. 'Canes snowed under. Not much went right for the Miami Hurricanes this season, right down to the snowstorm at the Sun Bowl that made Washington State feel very much at home. We'd bet the ranch that the Hurricanes felt a long way from Coral Gables. What else could go wrong? How about Miami throwing a potential game-winning touchdown pass to Stacy Coley that was called back on an illegal block late in the fourth quarter, only to be followed by a fumble inside the Cougars' 10-yard line that dashed the 'Canes' hopes. Final score: Washington State 20, Miami 14, and Mark Richt's arrival can't happen soon enough.