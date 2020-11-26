Six things to watch for during NFL Thanksgiving doubleheader

Young WRs McLaurin, Lamb standing out

Washington's offense has largely struggled all season, while Dallas found itself in a ﻿Dak Prescott﻿-less funk until recently. Despite that, Washington second-season standout ﻿Terry McLaurin﻿ and Cowboys rookie ﻿CeeDee Lamb﻿ have provided plenty of excitement and promise as a pair of burgeoning young wideouts to watch. Lamb, 21, is leading the way among a much-hyped 2020 wide receiver class, as he leads it with 48 catches -- which is already a franchise rookie record -- and is second among first-year wideouts with 629 yards receiving and four touchdowns. Like the Cowboys offense as a whole, Lamb's production has waned with the loss of Prescott, going from 86.6 yards per game with Dak to 39.2 without him. Still, Lamb has had TDs in each of the last two games, including one of the jaw-dropping variety in Week 11. While Lamb has dealt with four starting QBs this year, McLaurin, 25, has had three in a season much like his rookie campaign in terms of the quarterback carousel. Nonetheless, McLaurin is third in the league in receiving among wideouts and fourth overall, trailing only veterans ﻿DeAndre Hopkins﻿, ﻿Stefon Diggs﻿ and ﻿Travis Kelce﻿ with his 871 yards and his nine games of 60 yards receiving or more are tops in the NFL. He's had at least five catches and 70 yards for five games running. Heading into his third matchup with the Cowboys, McLaurin's had a touchdown in each of his first two. There's some talent at receiver that we might well be taking about for seasons to come and most likely on Thursday, as well.