Six things to watch for during 2021 NFL Thanksgiving Day tripleheader

The NFL will load our Thursday plates with a heavy helping of football that would make any Thanksgiving spread proud, and with all six teams in action coming off a loss, they'll be appropriately hungry. The Chicago Bears visit the Detroit Lions for a filling, starchy appetizer. Like mashed potatoes and stuffing, a Lions game is Thanksgiving tradition, and with it comes a good chance for Dan Campbell to crack the win column against a Bears team playing without exciting rookie quarterback Justin Fields. The late afternoon game between the Raiders and Cowboys, with the day's best quarterback battle between Derek Carr and Dak Prescott, qualifies as the turkey-and-gravy centerpiece of the Thanksgiving schedule. Finally, an evening watching talents like Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs and Cam Jordan in the Bills-Saints game beckons like the dessert table. Comas are coming in both food and football form, people.