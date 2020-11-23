Around the NFL

Alex Smith earns first win as starter in 742 days: 'Another thing I never thought I'd be doing again'

Published: Nov 23, 2020 at 07:34 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

It had been 742 days since the last time Alex Smith felt the on-field exuberance of an NFL victory. The counting clock can finally restart.

The Washington Football Team's 20-9 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday marked Smith's first victory as a starting quarterback since Week 10, 2018, the weekend before the brutal leg injury that threatened to end his career.

"Another step, another thing I never thought I'd be doing again," Smith said, via ESPN. "It's one thing to come out and get that first playing time and a whole other deal to play winning football as a starter. It's amazing to get a win."

With each week, Smith looks closer to the player he was before the devastating injury. Sunday, he wasn't asked to do much other than shepherd the offense that ran all over the Bengals after Joe Burrow left with his own leg injury. The past two weeks as a starter, Smith has completed 68.8 percent of his passes for 278.0 yards per game, with a touchdown, an interception and an 87.3 passer rating.

They aren't mind-blowing stats, but given where he started and how much more functional the Washington offense looks with him under center, it's reason to celebrate.

"When a guy like Alex who has gone through what he has gets this opportunity to get back on the field and play well, that's pretty cool," Washington head coach Ron Rivera said.

In a striking coincidence, Sunday's victory came in the same throwback jersey Washington was wearing when Smith suffered the leg injury days before Thanksgiving in 2018.

"The last time I wore them I got them cut off me in the ambulance," Smith said. "It's fun to be where I am now. The week before Thanksgiving and the same uniforms, I'm grateful to be here today."

The Washington victory over Cincinnati, coupled with a Dallas Cowboys win against Minnesota, sets up a Thanksgiving afternoon battle for the lead in the NFC East.

For the presumptive Comeback Player of the Year, Smith will appreciate what it's like to earn a W a few more moments before turning his attention to Dallas.

"You just take a moment when you do to certainly appreciate everything about where we are, certainly as a family how lucky we are," Smith said. "I'm grateful for so many things. Certainly, to be in this position again I didn't think was ever possible for a long time. It is a good reminder to look around at how lucky you are, how lucky I am."

Rivera turned away from Dwayne Haskins﻿, first to Kyle Allen﻿, then Smith, with eyes on winning the NFC East. With Smith providing stable QB play, Terry McLaurin and Antonio Gibson proving to be dynamic playmakers on offense, and a defensive front that can dominate a game, Washington has a chance to prove its coach prescient by taking the division lead Thursday.

Voting for the 2021 Pro Bowl is now live! Cast your ballot for your favorite players.

Related Content

news

Lamar Jackson on Ravens' loss to Titans: 'It looked like that team wanted it more than us'

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson said they took their foot off the pedal against the Titans and Tennessee wanted it more than them.
news

Ben Roethlisberger says Steelers not chasing 16-0: 'We're chasing Lombardis'

Pittsburgh moved to 10-0 with Sunday's 27-3 win over the hapless Jaguars. It's the first time in franchise history the club opened a season with 10 wins, and it is the only team to reach 10-0 in the last five years. 
news

Jets RB Frank Gore on possible 0-16 season: 'I can't go out like that'

Frank Gore knows the end of his 16-year NFL career is near. The thought of going out winless as a member of the Jets, however, is a nonstarter.
news

Andy Reid on winning drive: 'I've got Pat Mahomes, you give me a minute and a half, and I'm pretty good'

Down 31-28 with 1:43 left, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes guided a seven-play, 75-yard drive, culminating in a 22-yard touchdown pass to a wide-open ﻿Travis Kelce﻿.
news

Pederson: 'No questions about' Carson Wentz remaining Eagles starter

Carson Wentz struggled again, this time in a 22-17 loss to the Cleveland Browns. However, coach Doug Pederson isn't thinking about replacing the quarterback as his starter. 
news

Brian Flores says Tua Tagovailoa benched for performance, will start for Dolphins next week

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores told reporters following Sunday's loss to the Broncos that rookie QB Tua Tagovailoa was benched for performance reasons but would start next week.
news

NFL community sends well wishes to Bengals QB Joe Burrow following knee injury

Bengals rookie QB Joe Burrow suffered a serious knee injury Sunday against Washington. Many in the NFL community took to social media to send their best wishes to the top pick of the 2020 draft.
news

Sean Payton retweets ex-Falcons WR Roddy White's Taysom Hill barb after Saints' win

After Taysom Hill led the Saints to a win over the Falcons in place of Drew Bress, coach Sean Payton retweeted a critical tweet of Hill from former Falcons WR Roddy White. The coach's Twitter move went viral.
news

NFL Week 11: What we learned from Sunday's games

Derrick Henry and the Titans ran off with a huge overtime win against the Ravens, while Nick Chubb and the Browns once more braved the elements and garnered a win. The Steelers stayed perfect and there was plenty more to learn from on Sunday. 
news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow carted off with knee injury, has initial diagnosis of torn ACL

Cincinnati Bengals rookie QB Joe Burrow left Sunday's game in the third quarter with a knee injury and the initial diagnosis is a torn ACL, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
news

Notable injuries, news from Sunday's Week 11 games

Texans WRs Randall Cobb (foot) and ﻿Kenny Stills﻿ (leg) have been ruled out against the Patriots. Here are the other injuries we're monitoring around the league on Sunday.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL