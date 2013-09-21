Six SEC receivers cross 100-yard mark on Saturday

It was a day to forget for a few defensive backs, but six Southeastern Conference receivers eclipsed the 100-yard mark on Saturday during an explosive day of offensive football in a league reputed for strong defense.
A look at those six performances:
» Missouri's Dorial Green-Beckham (6-foot-6, 225 pounds) pulled in eight catches for 105 yards and a touchdown. It was the star sophomore's first 100-yard game of the season.
» In the same game, Tigers receiver Marcus Lucas pulled in 10 catches for 101 yards in a 45-28 Missouri win over Indiana.
» Georgia freshman Reggie Davis caught two passes for 134 yards. The first of those was historic: quarterback Aaron Murray's 100th career TD pass, and it went for the longest TD pass in school history (98 yards). Check that play out here:
» Jonathan Krause of Vanderbilt caught six passes for 105 yards and a score for the Commodores, who toppled UMass 24-7.
» Auburn's Sammie Coates gave LSU all sorts of problems, picking up 139 yards -- the highest total of the day in the SEC -- on just four receptions.
» Finally, LSU's Jarvis Landry caught seven passes for 118 yards and a score for the Tigers, who defeated Auburn 35-21.
Three other top receiving performances around the league:
1) Alabama's Christion Jones made nine catches for 90 yards in a win over Colorado State; 2) Vanderbilt's Jordan Matthews caught eight passes for 76 yards, his first day under 100 yards all season; and 3) Texas A&M's Malcome Kennedy made six catches for 83 yards and grabbed the only TD pass of the day for reigning Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel.