Shelby Harris: Trade from Denver to Seattle 'tough,' but feels good knowing you're 'wanted'

Published: Mar 09, 2022 at 08:02 AM
Kevin Patra

Russell Wilson is the headliner, but three other players were part of the blockbuster trade between the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks that shook up the NFL on Tuesday.

In addition to five draft picks going to Seattle (two first-round picks, two seconds, and a fifth) in exchange for Wilson and a fourth-round pick, the Seahawks received quarterback ﻿Drew Lock﻿, tight end ﻿Noah Fant﻿ and defensive lineman ﻿Shelby Harris﻿.

Harris was an interesting addition to the trade as a 30-year-old veteran with seven years of experience under contract for the next two seasons ($7.9 million cap hit in 2022, $9 million in 2023).

After tweeting a crying emoji after news of the trade became public, Harris spoke to Broncos beat reporter Mike Klis of 9News Denver and said he's torn about the trade.

"It's tough. I loved Denver," He told Klis. "Denver really gave me a chance. It's tough, really tough but you have to stay positive. Things happen for a reason, so you have to stay positive. I'm excited for what's to come. But it's tough right now…

"It's a respect thing. They obviously thought enough of me to put me in this trade, so it makes you feel good going to Seattle knowing you're wanted. That part definitely feels good."

A seventh-round pick in 2014 by the Raiders, Harris has become a stalwart in Denver the past five seasons. In 2021 he netted six sacks and 49 tackles. The defensive lineman also has a penchant for swatting passes at the line, with 25 passes defensed in his seven-year career.

One offseason need for the Seahawks was adding to the defensive line. Harris helps fill that hole. Of course, that addition came while creating a gaping one at quarterback.

