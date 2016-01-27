Shawn Oakman eager to clear air on Penn State dismissal

"It made me into the man I am today. That's why people love me. I don't have any bad people around me, all good vibes, and I'm here today so that shows for itself," said Oakman, who will put his skills on display in the game that will air exclusively on NFL Network on Saturday (2:30 p.m. ET). "Everything can be taken in the blink of an eye. It's a blessing not everybody gets to achieve. From where I'm from, when people get kicked out of school, they go back to the hood. And they don't leave."