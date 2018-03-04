Shaquem Griffin blazes fastest 40 for Combine LB since 2003

Scouts project Griffin as a core special-teams player who could develop at either outside linebacker or strong safety. He was a pass-rushing linebacker over his last two seasons at UCF, but spent his first two years in the program in the defensive backfield. At the Reese's Senior Bowl, he spent practice time at all three levels of the defense -- defensive ends, linebackers and safeties -- under the Houston Texans' coaching staff, and had an outstanding week.