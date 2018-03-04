Shaquem Griffin blazes fastest 40 for Combine LB since 2003

Published: Mar 04, 2018
Chase Goodbread

INDIANAPOLIS -- UCF linebacker Shaquem Griffin ran a 4.38 40-yard dash Sunday at the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine, the fastest for a linebacker at the combine since 2003.

Griffin was born with a deformed left hand which was amputated when he was 4 years old. He went on to become the AAC Defensive Player of the Year and became one of college football's most inspiring stories. His twin brother, Shaquill, was a third-round pick of the Seattle Seahawks last year and enjoyed a successful rookie season. Shaquill Griffin's official 40-yard dash at the 2017 combine was also 4.38.

On Saturday, Griffin performed 20 reps in bench press testing at 225 pounds, using a prosthetic that he was fitted for as a freshman at UCF.

Scouts project Griffin as a core special-teams player who could develop at either outside linebacker or strong safety. He was a pass-rushing linebacker over his last two seasons at UCF, but spent his first two years in the program in the defensive backfield. At the Reese's Senior Bowl, he spent practice time at all three levels of the defense -- defensive ends, linebackers and safeties -- under the Houston Texans' coaching staff, and had an outstanding week.

Griffin capped his college career as the Defensive MVP of the Peach Bowl, where he made 12 tackles, with 3.5 tackles for loss, including 1.5 sacks, in a win over Auburn to complete a 13-0 season for the Knights.

He is attempting to become the first one-handed NFL player in the modern era.

