Seven schools that produced best NFL draft picks since 2000

Points: 131.1

Picks since 2000: 72 (13th most)

Best picks since 2000 (points): 1. DE J.J. Watt (48.4); 2. OT Joe Thomas (48.4); 3. QB Russell Wilson (11.7), 4. C Travis Frederick (11.0); 5. RB Michael Bennett (3.3).

Skinny: Wisconsin was the only school to produce two players with 40-plus formula points each, and the pair (J.J. Watt, Joe Thomas) finished in a dead heat at 48.4 each. Watt's impact on the game as a three-time Defensive Player of the Year helped him match Thomas, who has the edge over Watt in longevity as a 10-time Pro Bowl selectee. Russell Wilson, of course, played only one season for the Badgers as a graduate transfer, but his 11.7 points helped UW edge out Oklahoma for the No. 4 ranking. Wilson's NFL success has challenged scouting assumptions about the height necessary to play the quarterback position. Another former Badger on the rise is Chargers RB Melvin Gordon, who made big strides from his rookie year to his second pro season.