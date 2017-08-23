Seven believable things amid offseason hype for NFL prospects

1. Don't write off everyone but Sam Darnold in the competition to be the No. 1 QB: To be clear, I think it's too early to declare a top NFL prospect at the QB position right now. Darnold led USC to nine consecutive wins last season and it was impossible not to get excited watching him march the Trojans down the field for the game-winning score against Penn State in the Rose Bowl. Darnold has NFL size, is mobile and certainly looks the part from an intangibles standpoint. However, there is too much talent at the position to say it's a done deal that he's the best.