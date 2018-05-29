Senior Bowl hires Seahawks' Jim Nagy as executive director

"I am extremely humbled to be the new Executive Director of the Reese's Senior Bowl," Nagy stated in the announcement. "I view this position as a stewardship to the City of Mobile, my family's home the past 11 years, and the National Football League and I will bring great passion to both roles. The Reese's Senior Bowl has been the preeminent college all-star game for the past 68 years and our staff will strive to improve the event for the National Football League and the local Mobile community on a yearly basis."