Senior Bowl: Day 1 NFL Media observations

MOBILE, Ala. -- While the 32 NFL teams combined to send an estimated 800-900 coaches and scouts to the Reese's Senior Bowl here this week, College Football 24/7 has it's own team of scouts on the ground.
All this week, Mike Mayock, Daniel Jeremiah, Charles Davis, Bucky Brooks and Lance Zierlein are providing analysis on NFL Network (one-hour practice recap shows at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday through Thursday, and live game broadcast at 2:30 p.m. ET on Saturday), NFL.com and NFL Mobile, and in this space will provide their thoughts from the daily practices.
Here are their observations from Tuesday's sessions:
Mike Mayock
» We knew going in the deepest positional group was defensive tackle, and boy did that hold true. I thought Matt Ioannidis from Temple had a great day. I thought the kid from Louisiana Tech, Vernon Butler, had a phenomenal day. But the topper was Adolphus Washington from Ohio State. He was all over the field in one-on-one drills; he was too quick, too stout. He was great in team drills. I thought he put on a show.
Daniel Jeremiah
» I thought Alabama LB Reggie Ragland was excellent, making plays all over the field. He dominated in the one-on-one pass rush vs. running backs, and he showed speed and effort in the team setting.
» BYU DE Bronson Kafusi was impressive. He has outstanding size and strength, as well as hand usage at the point of attack.
» LSU inside linebacker Deion Jones is really undersized (219 pounds), but he is extremely explosive. He covered a lot of ground today. He's going to be excellent as a nickel linebacker.
Charles Davis
» Every year we come to the Senior Bowl, and what are teams looking for? Quarterbacks. When you have players like North Dakota State's Carson Wentz, with his type of talent and his type of resume, a guy that has won big games and knows how to handle the hype, you're going to get teams that will be very interested in him. We've been here before with players that people weren't quite as high on and ended up going in the first round. I'd be surprised at the end of the process if he's not a first-round pick, and possibly a top-10 selection.
Bucky Brooks
» Ohio State WR/PR Braxton Miller is the most natural punt returner that I've seen in years. He catches the ball effortlessly with his hands and looks like a veteran judging the ball in the air. With Miller also displaying improved route-running skills and impressive ball skills, he could make an immediate impact as a multipurpose playmaker.
» Temple CB Tavon Young is creating quite a buzz after arriving in Mobile as an under-the-radar prospect. The diminutive cover corner flashes outstanding feet and movement skills in drills, yet is even more impressive in coverage. Although his size could prevent some teams from viewing him as a potential starter, Young's athleticism and agility could make him an ideal nickel corner in most schemes.
Lance Zierlein
» Georgia WR Malcolm Mitchell showed off his crisp route running and ability to make the challenging catch on Tuesday. While Alabama's Cyrus Jones got the best of him on an early matchup, Mitchell came back and had some solid reps against most of the corners lined up across from him. The Jacksonville Jaguars' coaching staff lauded Mitchell for his route running at one point. He could be a sneaky productive receiver as a Day 3 draft selection.
» I was very surprised to see Missouri center Evan Boehm have the anchor issues he had in run and pass-blocking drills. Then again, his biggest challenge seemed to come from Clemson DT D.J. Reader, a late addition to the South roster. Reader's 340-pound frame was often too much for many of the linemen he faced on Tuesday. Keep an eye on this late addition because Reader could make himself some money this week.
» Louisville DT Sheldon Rankins showed off his "karate" hands by defeating blockers with astounding quickness at times. While Rankins is undersized, his compact frame, outstanding balance, and next-level hand usage should make him one of the most consistent performers on the South squad this week.
» The speed of play did not look like a problem for North Dakota State QB Carson Wentz. He looked confident from the pocket and rolling out, and he threw the ball with solid anticipation and accuracy. Proving that he can rise to the occasion against this level of competition is what most NFL evaluators are waiting to see.
» Jump-cuts, juke steps and burst is what Louisiana Tech RB Kenneth Dixon brought to practice. Dixon measured 5-foot-10, 215 pounds, but he looks smaller than his listed weight. However, when you turn the tape on, you see a guy who plays with a chip on his shoulder, and Dixon showed that same urgency along with his elusiveness in practice.