Senior Bowl: Day 1 NFL Media observations

» Every year we come to the Senior Bowl, and what are teams looking for? Quarterbacks. When you have players like North Dakota State's Carson Wentz, with his type of talent and his type of resume, a guy that has won big games and knows how to handle the hype, you're going to get teams that will be very interested in him. We've been here before with players that people weren't quite as high on and ended up going in the first round. I'd be surprised at the end of the process if he's not a first-round pick, and possibly a top-10 selection.