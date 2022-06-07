Around the NFL

Sean McVay 'would love' to have Odell Beckham Jr. back with Rams

Published: Jun 07, 2022 at 08:19 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Los Angeles Rams signed Allen Robinson during free agency and traded Robert Woods to Tennessee but haven't closed the door on a reunion with Odell Beckham Jr.

Speaking on the I Am Athlete podcast this week, coach Sean McVay reiterated his desire for OBJ to return to the Super Bowl champs.

"We would love to have Odell back," McVay said via Pro Football Talk. "It's one of the reasons really why we ended up pursuing Allen Robinson the way we did. I thought it was such a big deal. We all know the year Cooper Kupp had. I love Van Jefferson. He's a really good player that's only going to continue to get better. But then when you bring Odell into the mix last year, I thought he did a great job of really when you've got two guys on opposite sides of the formation based on how they want to change the math on the back end, when you've got a guy in a lot of these three-by-ones that can come to life and be automatic for some of those backside isolations, I thought that's where Odell really allowed us to see how big a part of our offense that's got to be based on the landscape of the league and some of the ways people are trying to defend you.

"He was a baller. Want to try to be able to get him back. Would love to work with him every single day."

After forcing his release from Cleveland, Beckham signed in L.A. for the final eight games of the regular season, netting 27 catches for 305 yards and five TDs. He added 21 catches for 288 yards and two more touchdowns in the Rams' postseason run before tearing his ACL in the Super Bowl.

With Beckham still rehabbing, there has been no rush for a club to sign the star receiver at this stage.

The Rams, who have shelled out big contracts to Robinson and quarterback Matthew Stafford and gave Aaron Donald a whopping new contract Monday, have said throughout the process that they'd love to bring OBJ back if it all works out.

The wideout even crashed McVay's wedding over the weekend.

"Odell and I had a great relationship," McVay said. "I mean, I love Odell. So only in Odell's fashion could he be the wedding crasher at our wedding. He showed up and crashed the wedding. I said, 'You crashed my wedding, you re-sign with the Rams then, man.' That's a given right there."

McVay noted that OBJ looked "great" on the dance floor as he continues to rehab from surgery on Feb. 22.

Related Content

news

Deebo Samuel expected to attend 49ers mandatory minicamp after trade request, skipping OTAs

Deebo Samuel will report for duty Tuesday as the 49ers kick off Day 1 of mandatory minicamp. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Samuel is expected to attend minicamp this week after skipping voluntary OTAs.

news

Nick Sirianni 'noticing a big difference' in Jalen Hurts ahead of Eagles QB's third season

Questions have swirled around Philadelphia about whether Jalen Hurts is the long-term solution under center. Thus far, coach Nick Sirianni has liked what he's seen from the QB during offseason workouts.

news

D.J. Humphries: If you don't think Kyler Murray is the Cardinals' future, 'then you're a plum fool'

Outside of the Cardinals facility, Kyler Murray's status has been the subject of rumors and debate all offseason. But according to Murray's left tackle D.J. Humphries, the former No. 1 overall pick is undoubtedly the team's future.

news

12 NFL teams open mandatory minicamps Tuesday

Tuesday marks the beginning of mandatory minicamp for 12 NFL teams. The Lions, Packers, Colts, Raiders, Rams, Vikings, Patriots, Giants, Steelers, 49ers, Seahawks and Buccaneers kick off minicamp today.

news

Sean McVay on Aaron Donald's new contract: 'It's a big deal and he's earned it'

Rams coach Sean McVay was rightfully ecstatic upon learning the Rams officially retained their best player with a historic contract.

news

Rams restructure Aaron Donald contract to make him highest-paid non-QB in NFL history

Aaron Donald isn't retiring, and he's returning to a bank vault worth of cash. The Los Angeles Rams restructured Donald's contract to make him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday.

news

49ers excuse QB Jimmy Garoppolo from mandatory minicamp

Jimmy Garoppolo won't be at the San Francisco 49ers' mandatory minicamp this week. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that the Niners excused the quarterback from minicamp, per sources informed of the situation.

news

Texans' Romeo Crennel announces his retirement after 50 years of coaching

Houston Texans senior advisor for football performance Romeo Crennel has announced his retirement after 50 years of coaching, 39 in the NFL.

news

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay as expected for mandatory minicamp

Aaron Rodgers, who exercised his right to skip the voluntary portion of the Packers' offseason work, is in Green Bay this week for mandatory minicamp, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Monday, June 6

Mandatory minicamps are set to start this week and despite seeking a new deal, Colts CB Kenny Moore is in the team building on Monday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz frustrated by contract talks, won't attend remainder of OTAs

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Monday morning that Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz informed the team he won't attend the rest of voluntary OTAs, per sources informed of the situation.

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW