Sean McDermott is undecided on Bills' defensive play-caller: 'We'll make that decision when we need to'

Regardless of who calls plays, McDermott and Babich have worked together for seven seasons now. There will be a thread of consistency.

Where bigger change could occur, however, is in the secondary.

Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer have been a tandem at safety since 2017, as well, earning a Pro Bowl apiece and contributing 38 combined interceptions while locking down Buffalo's back end.

Poyer, who turns 33 in April, has one more year on his contract, but Hyde, already 33, is a pending free agent.

McDermott told reporters that Hyde has not informed him if he plans to play in 2024, then took a question regarding how much a priority it is to bring him back to Buffalo should he continue suiting up.

"Just say the word Micah around Buffalo and people smile," he said. "He's had a huge impact on our organization, a huge impact on the community. He's a class act around not only Buffalo but the NFL. I can't say enough good things about Micah Hyde."

McDermott added on Poyer: "Like Micah, Jordan has been just instrumental in our success and the growth of our organization, our team, our defense. Can't say enough good about Jordan just like Micah. Usually when I say one, the other one comes to mind, as well."

The two have such synergy they routinely attend postgame news conference together, but it's not a given they'll have a chance to display that chemistry again.

Such wrinkles are things Babich and McDermott will have to overcome. The offense, meanwhile, stands to benefit from some carryover from offensive coordinator Joe Brady, who served as interim OC for the second half of 2023, as he has the chance for a full offseason of install.

"It'll be interesting," McDermott said of Brady and Babich going head-to-head come preseason. "They're both fiery guys, which I love. I love that about them. Because I think what happens is when you're a certain way, that personality bleeds into your unit that your coaching or position that your coaching. I want our plays to have that fire. I want our players to have the type of personality, that energy, daily. Joe has that. Right when Joe took over it was like he was in my office, bang, he was out and he was going to work. And Bobby's the same."