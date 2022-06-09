Around the NFL

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll: 'Crucial weeks' ahead to work out DK Metcalf extension

Published: Jun 09, 2022 at 05:02 PM
DK Metcalf was a no-show for all three days of Seattle Seahawks mandatory minicamp, which came to a close on Thursday.

As Metcalf seeks a contract extension with the Seahawks, head coach Pete Carroll said he's been in contact with the standout wide receiver as they enter a "crucial" time in looking to work out a deal before training camp in July.

"There's been conversations. Some. We're in pretty, kind of a standard, kinda semi-quiet [time] right now, knowing that camp's coming up," Carroll said Thursday. "These are crucial weeks to get something done. We'll see what happens, and hope that we can work something out. We really intended to get that done."

Carroll's expressed his desire for the duration of the offseason to lock up Metcalf, who roughly a month ago described himself as "all smiles" in his optimism that he and the team were going "to get something done."

That clearly hasn't happened as there was a very noticeable 6-foot-4, 235-pound absence at Seahawks minicamp.

"It's a decision that he had to make," Carroll said. "We missed him. He had done a nice job contributing, being part of everything that we'd done and he's just, he's not here. I can't say much for what he hasn't done here. We'd love to have him with us."

Metcalf is subject to a fine for his absence, but Carroll answered, "we don't talk about that" when asked if one would be levied.

It's been an eventful offseason for Metcalf. He's seen quarterback Russell Wilson traded to the Denver Broncos and linebacker Bobby Wagner released and picked up by the rival Los Angeles Rams. He was also in a boot for much of the offseason due to a foot injury. And, of course, there's been the lingering contract talks.

Carroll had previously commended Metcalf's handling of the contract situation, but was admittedly surprised by his receiver's absence this week.

"I had hoped that he might come in, because he was still in rehab phase, he wouldn't be able to do all of the work," Carroll said. "That he would've been here, would've been good for us. Unfortunately, he wasn't here."

It's clear Carroll had hoped Metcalf's contract would've been resolved by this point, but he's hardly lost faith that it will be.

"I'm not less optimistic," Carroll said. "We've been through this for years. We know it's a challenging time. We've had so many high-profile guys that've gone through this process. How's that worked out for us? We figured it out in time."

"He's a remarkable person, he's a wonderful player. He has so much to offer the world, I just don't want him to miss this opportunity where we don't figure it out. So we'll do everything that we can."

Running back Chris Carson was also absent from minicamp, but under far different circumstances.

Carson hasn't played since Week 4 of last season due to a neck injury.

"There's kind of a big assessment to be done in about two weeks from now from the docs, the surgeon and all that," Carroll said. "They'll reconvene and see where is and let us now."

Until then, Carroll is holding out hope for a good prognosis, which has been arduous to find in regards to Carson.

"Just hold out good hope, because he's worked really hard and he really wants to come back and all that," Carroll said, "but I can't tell you anything for certain now at this point."

